Larry Lee Jackson
Larry Lee Jackson, 65, departed this life on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Trenton and a lifelong resident, he was a graduate of Trenton Public Schools and attended Trenton State College He was formerly employed by Trane Inc. (General Electric Co.) for several years. He was a member of Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church and sang with the Male Chorus. Larry was predeceased by his brother, James Darnel Jackson and his father, James Jackson. He is survived by his son, Larry Omar Jackson; mother, Ethel Jackson; 3 sisters, Elizabeth, Nancy and Janie and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service.

Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
2 entries
July 6, 2020
RIP cousin I'll miss our chit chats we often had when we would see each other on the streets always talking about family and how our family needed a family reunion your memories of conversations will stay with me for as long as I live rest now you've finished your race.
Bernard Johnson
Family
July 6, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Brenda jackson
Family
