Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
111 Perry St.
Trenton, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
111 Perry St.
Trenton, NJ
View Map
Latham Evans Obituary
Latham Treymaine Evans, 44, of Trenton, departed this life on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born in Trenton, NJ, Latham was a lifelong resident of the Trenton and Ewing areas. He was educated in the Ewing Public School System and upon graduation, he attended Mercer County Community College. Latham was previously employed by the Trenton Times newspaper and PDX Distribution Company. Latham was baptized at Friendship Baptist Church in Trenton, where he served on the Junior Usher Board. He later moved his membership to Grace Community Church in Trenton and united with his brother, Ethan. Latham was predeceased by his father, Fred Evans; maternal grandparents, Deacon Edward and Virginia Watson Hinson; paternal grandparents, Lewis and Mary Evans; and godmother, Evonne Singleton. He is survived by mother, Hallie M. Evans; brother and sister-in-law, Ethan and Jennifer Evans; niece and nephew, Nabia and Destine Evans; aunts and uncles, Betty Washington, Margie Burnett (Rev. Willis), Velt Evans (Ruth), and Barbara and Jean Evans; godfather, David Singleton; god brothers and sisters, Harry Hayes, Professor Craig Hayes, Jacqueline Singleton Moore, Darlene “Cookie” Loftin, and Eric Thomas; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11am at Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Perry St., Trenton, NJ 08618. Calling hours will be Saturday from 9 to 11am at the church. Interment will be Ewing Cemetery. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 12, 2019
