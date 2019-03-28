|
Mrs. Laura M. Wooten, Longest Working Poll Worker, 98, of Lawrence peacefully earned her wings on March 24, 2019. Laura was born on December 19, 1920 in Goldsboro, North Carolina. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1939. Retired from Princeton Medical Center at the age of 72, and Mrs. Wooten was currently employed by Princeton University. She was an elder of the First Baptist Church of Princeton. Laura worked the local, primary and general polls in Mercer County, NJ for 79 years. Besides her numerous awards and recognitions from various organizations, she holds the record as the longest, living, continuing serving poll worker in the United States.. She is predeceased by her parents, Oscar and Leora Mitnaul; her husband, Chester E. Wooten Sr.; her sisters, Esther Butler and Gladys Mitnaul; her brothers, Oscar Mitnaul Jr. and Paul Mitnaul; sons-in-law, Thomas Love and William Donovan Griffin; a daughter-in-law, Denise Wooten and her beloved grandson, Foreal Wooten. Laura is survived by her sons, Chester Wooten Jr. (Ginni) of Princeton and Paul Wooten of Trenton; daughters, Carolyn Love, of Lawrence; Yvonne Hill, of Sanibel, FL; Leola Wooten, of Palmyra; grandchildren (16): Tamar Wooten (Lisa) of Ewing; Chantel Wooten of Ewing; Blitz Wooten of Trenton; Keoke Wooten-Johnson (Eric) of Burlington; Ontrea DiNapoli (Michael) of Somerdale; Dayla Simon (Eric) of Wilmington, NC; Tonia Fletcher (Bruce) of Ewing; Trey Love of Lawrence; Lovette Stephens (Ralph); Troy Love of Lawrence; Caasi Love (Veronica) of Trenton; Adrienne R. Hill of Ewing; Billie M. Hill of Stamford, CT; Leanna Wooten of Riverton; Donyel Griffin of Philadelphia, PA and Donovan Griffin of Palmyra; a host of great-grandchildren (31) and 1 great-great-grandchild. A viewing will be held on Monday April 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Princeton, John Street and Paul Robeson Place. The service will be held on Monday April 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. at the Princeton University Chapel. Repast immediately following the service. Interment will be held at the Princeton Cemetery on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Flowers should be sent to the First Baptist Church of Princeton. Cards may be sent to 189 Drift Avenue, Lawrence, NJ 08648. Donations may be sent to the Laura Wooten Institute for Civic Engagement, 1977 N. Olden Avenue, PO Box 251 Trenton, NJ 08618. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 29, 2019