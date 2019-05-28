|
|
Lawrence Ray Barker, Sr., age 75 of Hamilton, passed away May 24th, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hepzibah, West Virginia, Lawrence resided in the Hamilton area for over 57 years. He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and had retired after 25 years as a Supervisor for Woodwind Associates. Lawrence was a giving and hard working man. He loved his family more than anything. Was a avid hunter and a country man. He enjoyed and loved his W VA farm.
Predeceased by his parents Raymond and Mary Hayhurst Barker, siblings Robert Barker, Patricia Pease and Nancy Wagner, grandson, Cody Lawrence Barker, Lawrence is survived by his wife of 55 years Dorothy Blaney Barker, 3 sons, Lawrence Ray Barker Jr., of Hamilton, Daniel and spouse Kathy Barker of Yardville, and Randy and spouse Melissa Barker of Salem W VA, 3 sisters, Doris Bowling of Yardville, Barbara Ferguson of Wrightstown NJ, and Frances Elder of W VA, 6 grandchildren, Nicholas, Zakaria, Jeremiah, Shawn, Samantha, and Isobel, and many nieces and nephews.
Church Services will be held Friday at 10:30 am in the Wesley Mission Chapel at St. Claire Ave. off Sloan Ave. Burial will be in the Rocky Hill Cemetery in Somerset County. Calling hours will be Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619. There are no calling hours at the funeral home Friday.
Published in The Trentonian on May 27, 2019