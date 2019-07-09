|
Lawrence W. Friel, Jr., age 87, of Lancaster, Ohio, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. Mr. Friel was a native of Princeton, NJ, a 1949 graduate of Princeton High School, 1953 graduate of The Ohio State University with honors, and Temple University graduate programs 1957. Outstanding athlete who won all-state recognition. Company Commander, 3rd Armored Division, Combat Command B in the Korean War. Mr. Friel resided in Hong Kong from 1966 to 1970. He was a life member of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, The American Club, and the Hong Kong Club. He was a past member of the Kowloon Rotary Club and attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church/Garden Road. As a director of Mei Foo Investments, Ltd. and Tsuen Wan Property Ltd. he was the development manager and equity partner in both of these ventures, i.e. Mei Foo Sun Chuen at La. Chi Kok and Riviera Gardens at Tsuen Wan. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Friday at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lancaster, Ohio with burial after in Canal Winchester, Ohio. Any contributions in his behalf should be made to the or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Trentonian on July 11, 2019