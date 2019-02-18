The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartmann Funeral Home
2830 Nottingham Way
Trenton, NJ 08619
(609) 394-5460
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hartmann Funeral Home
2830 Nottingham Way
Trenton, NJ 08619
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartmann Funeral Home
2830 Nottingham Way
Trenton, NJ 08619
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Kondas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Kondas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Kondas Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Kondas, age 67 of Trenton, died February 14th, 2019 in the CHS/ Fuld hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident, Larry was a graduate of Trenton Central High School and was employed by the City of Trenton. He was a devoted Boston Celtics fan.
Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Anna Lukacs Kondas, Larry is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Joanne and Bruce Gunther of Pennington, his nephew Sean Gunther, and many cousins and friends.
Services will be held Wednesday at 11 am in the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 9 to 11 am. Burial will be in St. Mary's of the Assumption, Cemetery #2 in Hamilton Twp.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.