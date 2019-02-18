|
Lawrence "Larry" Kondas, age 67 of Trenton, died February 14th, 2019 in the CHS/ Fuld hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident, Larry was a graduate of Trenton Central High School and was employed by the City of Trenton. He was a devoted Boston Celtics fan.
Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Anna Lukacs Kondas, Larry is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Joanne and Bruce Gunther of Pennington, his nephew Sean Gunther, and many cousins and friends.
Services will be held Wednesday at 11 am in the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 9 to 11 am. Burial will be in St. Mary's of the Assumption, Cemetery #2 in Hamilton Twp.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 17, 2019