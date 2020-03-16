|
Leon McGee age 73 of Trenton, NJ transitioned on March 8, 2020. He was born in Trenton, NJ on December 12, 1946 to the late Lola B. and Willie D. McGee. He grew up in the Forest Valley section of Hamilton Township. He attended Hamilton Township Public Schools and graduated from Hamilton High West in 1966. Soon after, he was drafted into military service and was stationed with the US Army in Panama during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Good All Rubber in Hamilton Township for ten years. Then he began employment as a Banbury Service Operator at Congoleum Floor Covering Factory, retiring in 2009. Leon was predeceased by his wife of twenty-four years, May Alice McNeil McGee. He leaves to cherish his memory a sister, Mary E. Holmes of Hamilton, NJ, one son, Christopher Bryant of North Carolina, two stepsons; Vernal and Ronald Staley, two stepdaughters; Charletta Staley and Tonya Dunns (Romus), and sister-in-law, Grace Richardson all of Trenton, NJ, two brothers-in-laws; Edward Schanck of Hamilton, NJ and Henry McNeil of Trenton, NJ, a Godson, Dion McGee of Trenton, NJ and his caregiver, Bernice Watson of Hamilton, NJ. Funeral service will be 11am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Lighthouse Outreach Ministries, 715 Bellevue Ave., Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until the time of service at the church. Interment Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ. Funeral arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 17, 2020