Anderson Funeral Service
300 N Willow St
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 394-1702
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
104 ½ Elizabeth St
Bordentown, NJ
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
104 ½ Elizabeth St.
Bordentown, NJ
1949 - 2019
Leon Steed Obituary
Leon M. Steed, 69, died unexpectedly August 14, 2019, at his residence. Born October 27, 1949, in High Point, NC, to the late Harold Franklin Sr. and Blanche Steele Steed, he was formerly a lineman for Ocean Spray, custodian for Hightstown School System, security guard for Seal Security, and transport driver. Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Ganges Steed; daughters, Tuere T. S. Ganges (Louis Dixon IV); Theapia Best Wilder (Stan) and Samille N. S. Ganges (Desmond Kinney);4 grandchildren; 6 siblings; other beloved relatives and dearest canine companion, Skipper. Services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 104 ½ Elizabeth St., Bordentown. Viewing 1pm; funeral, 2pm. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 20, 2019
