Leon W. Levering, age 71, of Yardville, NJ entered into his eternal rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at home. Born in Trenton, NJ, Leon was a lifelong area resident. He was previously employed as a machine operator. He loved building and flying model airplanes and drones. Leon enjoyed watching television, fishing, boating and cars. He loved his cat Sherlock Holmes. Leon was a Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was a loving and devoted husband to his late wife Virginia. Leon is predeceased by his parents, Leon and Anna (Capiro) Levering; his beloved wife, Virginia (Lawshee) Levering; his two brothers, Robert and Joseph Levering; and his step-son, Marc Hobbs. Leon is survived by his daughter Patricia “Trish” and husband Samuel Hull; step-children, Kevin Albertson and wife Donna Marie, and Dale Albertson; grandchildren, Zachary and Seth Hull, Patrick Breig, Eric Albertson, Alison, Rebekah, and Raechel Albertson; a great-granddaughter, Kaylee Albertson; two nephews, Mark and Michael Levering; and other family and friends. Catholic funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 2365 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd., Hamilton, NJ 08619. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ. Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made in Leon’s memory to the American Heart Association, 1 Union St., Ste. 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or online at www.heart.org Please visit Leon’s tribute page at www.brennacellinifuneralhomes.com

Published in The Trentonian from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Homes
2365 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd
Hamilton, NJ 08619
(609) 584-8080
