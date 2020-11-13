Leon W. Levering, age 71, of Yardville, NJ entered into his eternal rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at home. Born in Trenton, NJ, Leon was a lifelong area resident. He was previously employed as a machine operator. He loved building and flying model airplanes and drones. Leon enjoyed watching television, fishing, boating and cars. He loved his cat Sherlock Holmes. Leon was a Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was a loving and devoted husband to his late wife Virginia. Leon is predeceased by his parents, Leon and Anna (Capiro) Levering; his beloved wife, Virginia (Lawshee) Levering; his two brothers, Robert and Joseph Levering; and his step-son, Marc Hobbs. Leon is survived by his daughter Patricia “Trish” and husband Samuel Hull; step-children, Kevin Albertson and wife Donna Marie, and Dale Albertson; grandchildren, Zachary and Seth Hull, Patrick Breig, Eric Albertson, Alison, Rebekah, and Raechel Albertson; a great-granddaughter, Kaylee Albertson; two nephews, Mark and Michael Levering; and other family and friends. Catholic funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 2365 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd., Hamilton, NJ 08619. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ. Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made in Leon’s memory to the American Heart Association
, 1 Union St., Ste. 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or online at www.heart.org
Please visit Leon’s tribute page at www.brennacellinifuneralhomes.com