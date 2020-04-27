Home

Lewis “Lew” White, 67, passed away on April 18 of Covid-19. Lew grew up in Ewing and attended Boston U. He worked as a DJ throughout NJ and other states. Lew is survived by his wife Shari, sons Mitchell, Jason, Daniel, Jonathan, Stephen and step-son Seth and siblings Clarke, Scott and Cindi. He was predeceased by his parents Bernie and Doris White. Due to the pandemic, services are private. Donations may be made to https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/donate
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 28, 2020
