Lila Howley Cipriano, age 86, of Trenton, passed away suddenly November 30th, 2019, at her residence. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident, Lila was a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. In her younger years, she enjoyed doing extensive professional work off Broadway and numerous television and radio commercials. She toured with Bob Hope’s renowned USO tours and was a member of Dance Masters of America, the Professional Dance Teachers Association, and the American Guild of Variety Artists. She was the Director of Culture for the City of Trenton, where she oversaw the day-to-day operations of the Ellarslie Museum, Trent House, and Mill Hill Playhouse. In 1946, Lila and her sister, Alberta, opened the Howley Sisters School of Dance in Trenton, where they taught ballet, tap, and jazz to countless area children. After 52 years, the Howley Sisters School of Dance closed, but Lila and Alberta’s passion for teaching children continued as they transformed the Dance school to the Howley Preschool, a Trenton-based preschool for three- and four- year olds, where Lila proudly worked until her death. Predeceased by her parents Oscar and Julia Latoof Howley, brother Philip Howley, and brother-in-law Charles Mune, Lila is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John R. Cipriano; three children, John C. Cipriano and his wife, JoAnne, Lisa A. Cipriano-Rogalski and her husband, Michael, and Mark H. Cipriano and his wife, Laurie; sister Alberta Howley Mune; sister-in-law Betty Howley; five grandchildren, John F. Cipriano, Michael C. Rogalski, Caitlin Fanning, and Breanne and Alec Gerasimowicz; two God children, Charles J. Mune and Martha S. Taweel; second daughter, Elizabeth P. Gerasimowicz; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend Church Services Wednesday at 11 am at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church, 1200 Klockner Rd., Hamilton, NJ 08619. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartmann Memorial Home, 2830 Nottingham Way, Mercerville, NJ 08619. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 3, 2019