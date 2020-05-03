Lillian Graham
Lillian Graham, 85, of Yardley, PA, departed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Newtown, PA. Born in Tillman, SC, Lillian was a resident of the Trenton area for most of her life. She graduated from Trenton Central High School. She was employed as a Sales Clerk with the United States Postal Service before retiring with over 30 years of service. Lillian was a member of Grace Cathedral Fellowship Ministries, Inc. in Trenton, where she served as Church Financial Secretary, with Voices of Cathedral, the Nurses Unit and Pastoral Care Committee. Predeceased by her parents, David Johnson and Jestine Simmons Woods, Lillian leaves to cherish wonderful memories her husband, Earl Graham; stepdaughter, Ebony Graham Dennis (Chris); step grandchildren, Chris Jr. and Erin Dennis; aunt, Willie Mae Smith; cousin, Thelma Smith; godchildren, Darin A. Oliver, Jeanne M. Rawls, Kareem McKenzie, Crystal Jacobs, and Rosalynn A. Williams; special friends, Bishop Jerome S. Wilcox, Thelma Sharper, Harriett McKenzie, Jill Miller, and Olivia Dawson; and a host of other relatives and friends, including her Grace Cathedral church family. Services will be held privately. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Arrangements: Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com

Published in The Trentonian from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
