|
|
Lillian (Lee) M. Zita, 86, of Cream Ridge, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her home with her two daughters by her side. Born in Trenton, NJ, Lillian resided in Hamilton Twp. since 1953 before moving to Cream Ridge. She retired, after 20 years of service, as the director of the Food Services for the Peddie School in Hightstown. Lillian was also a member and past Deacon of the United Presbyterian Church. She volunteered for the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton and was a member of the hospital’s Ladies Auxiliary. Lillian was also a member of the Fifty Plus Club at the hospital. Predeceased by her parents, Clarence Burtis and Anna (Woods) Rouze and her husband, Samuel Zita; she is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Roger Gravatt of Allentown, NJ, and Patricia and Robert Hedden of Jacobstown, NJ; her three grandchildren and their spouses, Randy Gravatt and his wife, Michele, Kerry Tilghman and Michael Szymanski, Jr. and his wife, Lauren; her 9 great-grandchildren, Tyler Gravatt and his wife, Samantha, Morgan Gravatt, Tristan, Blaine, Cail Samuel and Daltan Tilghman, Colton Samuel, and Rhett and Walker Szymanski; and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. Entombment will follow at Princeton Memorial Park in Robbinsville, NJ. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lillian’s memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 19, 2019