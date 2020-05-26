Linda M. Hancikovsky, 69 years, entered into Heaven with God and his Angel’s on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Linda was born and resided in Hamilton Township for her whole life. She was educated in the Hamilton Township school system and graduated from Hamilton High West in 1968. She retired in 2005 after working for 31 years with the Department of Civil Service for the State of New Jersey. Linda was a diehard New York Giants and New York Yankees fan. She loved to travel, read and do crossword puzzles. She was a past commander and Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 41. She also was a member of the following organizations: the American Legion Post 31, the VFW Post 491 as a house member, the Hamilton Township Seniors, the Mercerville Friendship Club, the Rusling Hose Company Seniors Club and the Chapel of Four Chaplains. Linda was pre-deceased by her parents Joseph and D. Jean Hancikovsky and is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Gary J. and Karen M. Hancikovsky, her nephew Adam M. Hancikovsky, whom she adored, as well as, several cousins and many close family and friends. Linda’s family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the University of Pennsylvania at Abramson Cancer Center for their dedication and care. As a direct result of the Coronavirus Pandemic and the restrictions on public life and activities put in place to stem its spread, funeral service and interment at St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery #2, Ridge Ave., Hamilton, NJ are private. In lieu of flowers, Linda requested that memorial contributions be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (st.jude.org). Arrangements are under the direction of Kingston & Kemp Funeral Home, Hamilton. During this difficult time, we invite family and friends to express condolences or other words of comfort via our website or directly at KingstonKemp@aol.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from May 26 to May 27, 2020.