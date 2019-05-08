|
Lisa Marie Rossi. On May 7, 2019. Of Mt. Laurel, NJ formerly of Trenton, NJ. Age 40. Beloved wife of Robert Macy. Loving daughter of Bettyann (nee Toth) and the late Raymond Rossi, Sr.. Devoted mother of Salvatore Belardo. Caring sister of Christine Ierano (Salvatore) and Raymond Rossi Jr. Dear aunt of Isabella Ierano, granddaughter of Constance Ross and daughter-in-law of Meghan O’Connor and Richard Tibbetts. Lisa will also be missed by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Lisa earned her nursing degree in 2002 and was a member of the American Nursing Association. She enjoyed helping others and was an avid animal lover; especially dogs. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday May 13th from 9-11:45 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:30 PM on Monday at the St. Joan or Arc Catholic Church, 100 Willowbend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr, Westampton, NJ 08060.
Published in The Trentonian on May 9, 2019