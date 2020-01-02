|
Lois Rae (Dilts) Coleman, loving and devoted wife of H. Richard Coleman, passed away December 29, 2019 at Masonicare. Chosen as “A Keeper” by her foster parents; having well completed her roles as daughter to Theo and Ray, and was a totally devoted and supportive wife to Richard; mom and mother-in-law to Brenda and Tony, Drew and Miriam; daughter-in-law to Peg and Earl; sister-in-law to Gin, Ron, and Patti; “Mom Mom” to Javi, Bianca, Cristiano and Costantino; Kristina, Mickey, Alba, and River; Brandon and Emma. She was a dutiful secretary to an insurance office, Rider College night student, member of Rainbow Girls, Eastern Star, Sunday School teacher, and choir member at Saint James Episcopal Church; all activities she gave up for family to be a dedicated homemaker. Later, a bridge player, tennis player, swimmer, book recorder for the blind, PTA and school library volunteer, participant in Alzheimer’s study, donator of her remains to medical science…Still Giving! And good friend to many, Lois returned to Heaven; we have been blessed by her presence! All services are private and are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at . For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 3, 2020