Lola M. Johnson, of Trenton, New Jersey passed away at Merwick Care and Rehabilitation Center, Plainsboro, New Jersey. She was born June 5, 1938 in Hardaway, Alabama. Lola was born to the late John and Flora Bell Cloud. She was educated in the Macon County School System. An angel of peace released her from this life on February 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Lola moved to Trenton in 1962 and began working at the Fort Dix Military Base. She was the third oldest of 12 children which she helped raise several of her younger siblings. She continued giving that love and compassion as a Home Health Aide and a Certified Child Care Provider.
"Katie" as she was affectionally known by family and friends, always greeted you with a smile and was a happy and friendly person. She loved the lord and her grand and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. She was always willing to help others in any way she could. She enjoyed fishing, grilling outside and spent hours listening to oldies on the t.v. music choice channel. Katie lived a great life and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Flora Bell and John Cloud and step father, Sam Lowery; husband, Wade Johnson; daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline (Arthur) Robeson; ex-husband, Alphonso Gregory; siblings John Henry, Arthur, Willie Cloud and Francis C. Adams.
She leaves to cherish her memories - son, Harold Gregory (Evelyn) of Burlington, NJ; daughter, Alfreda Gregory-Kirkland (Ronald) of Trenton, NJ; grandchildren, Latrica Rogers (Jovan) of St. Thomas USVI; Artaia C. Bell (Gregory) of Trenton, NJ; Kyrel Gregory of Fort Hood, Texas; Chereise Kirkland of Trenton, NJ; great grandchildren - Kolonja, Serenity, Brittney and Jovan Jr. Rogers; Jacquelyn, Brooklyn, Gregory Jr. and Averi Bell; Iliana, Ilijah and Edgar Kirkland; brother, Leamon Cloud (Jacqueline) of Appollo Beach, FL; sisters, Fannie Macon & Lelia B. Grant of Hardaway, AL; Jessie Norwood (Waymon) of Decatur, GA; Loretha Williams of Florida; Salena Littles of Gainesville, FL and Floretta Gordon (Ray) of Micanopy, FL.; brother-in-law, David Gregory of Shorter, AL; sister-in-laws, Lula Woods of Colorado Springs, CO; Helen "Push" Howlett of Trenton, NJ; Mildred Wormley (Ernest D.) of Trenton, NJ; Ammer Johnson of Lawrence Twp., NJ; . Special nephews Tracy, Mario, & Kelvin Gordon of Connecticut. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11 am at Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Avenue, Trenton, New Jersey. Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 am. Entombment will be in Greenwood ,Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hughes Funeral Home, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 20, 2019