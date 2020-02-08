|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Loretta Sue Ratti announces her passing on February 6th, 2020 at the age of 67. She died peacefully while surrounded by her loving family in her home in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania. Loretta was born on January 31st 1952 in Elizabethton, Tennessee to Sammie and Edith (Massengill) Coefer. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 47 years, Vincent Ratti Jr. and her two children, Crystal (John) and Vincent (Rachel). She will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Sabrina (Sean), Jacob and Beckett and by her siblings Debbie (Steve) Sochalski, Sam Coefer and Jim (Debbie) Coefer. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved spending quality time with them and always put their needs before her own. She enjoyed shopping, spoiling her grandchildren and taking long drives with the top down in her convertible with her beloved husband. Her life would seem short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Loretta will be remembered as a remarkable woman filled with warmth, kindness, laughter and love. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. A celebration of life in memory of Loretta will be at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020, at James J Dougherty Funeral Home located at 2000 Trenton Road in Levittown, PA 19056. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until the time of service. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The .
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 9, 2020