Lorraine Arnone Henry, 86, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospice, in Mt. Holly, NJ. Born and raised in Trenton, Lorraine resided in Hamilton Township for 44 years, and Lawrenceville for 15 years. Lorraine was a homemaker, and worked for the State of New Jersey, Department of Treasury for 14 years. She was a graduate of Trenton High School, class of 1951, and she enjoyed cooking, reading, and the Jersey Shore. Predeceased by her parents Vincenzo J. and Jennifer Vitellaro Arnone, and her husband William D. Henry. She is survived by her sons, Michael W. Henry, and his wife Carmen Rolon-Henry, and Ronald Henry; her sister, Lucille A. Tipton, and her husband Charles; her brother, Vincenzo Arnone; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Raphael’s Church 3500 South Broad Street, Hamilton, NJ 08610. Entombment will follow at St. Mary’s Mausoleum, Hamilton. Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., at the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel 1799 Klockner Road Hamilton, NJ 08619. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brennafuneralhome.com
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 2, 2020
