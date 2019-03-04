The Trentonian Obituaries
|
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Lorraine McNellis
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
Lorraine McNellis Obituary
Lorraine Muller McNellis passed away on February 27, 2019. She was one week shy of her 80th birthday.
Lorraine was born in Philadelphia and raised in Croydon, PA. She had formerly resided in Levittown, PA prior to moving to Egg Harbor City, N.J. She was the daughter of the late Lionel Muller and Elizabeth Posey. Lorraine retired from Corestates Bank and later worked for Walmart and Target. She was a member of the Mullica Woods Social Club and was in charge of sending cards for various reasons to members of her community. She also helped out at the clubhouse with bingo and holiday functions. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, sewing and making handmade gifts for her family and friends. She was also an avid Phillies fan.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joseph "Dick" McNellis, sons, Joseph Jr. and Patrick and her siblings, Fred, Betty and Bart. Lorraine is survived by her sons, Robert (Donna) of Linwood, NJ, Michael (Donna) of Holland, PA and Christopher (Joanne) of Macungie, PA. and a daughter, Lori Kozicki (Mike). She was the loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be received at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave, Penndel, PA 19047 on Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. to Noon. A Funeral Service will be conducted at Noon. Interment will be private.
jamesobradley.com
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 3, 2019
