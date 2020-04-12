|
|
Louis J. Maurio, age 74 of Ewing Twp., passed away April 9th, 2020 at Valley Hospital in Bergen County, NJ while visiting his family. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident, Lou was a graduate of Steinert High School. After high school, Lou played semi-professional baseball for the Trenton Trio Shop. He then served for the National Guards. Lou had a long career as a salesman with Nabisco and retired after 25 years. Lou had a vast knowledge of sports serving as an encyclopedia for his friends, family and grandchildren. He could remember any fact about any sport but especially baseball and his beloved Yankees. Son of the late Joseph and Margaret Ricciardi Maurio, husband of the late Marylou Giovannetti Maurio, and grandfather of the late Brian Maurio and Elaina Felmlee, he is survived by a son David Maurio of Ramsey NJ, daughters and spouses, Julie and Nicholas Felmlee of Mahwah NJ, and Melissa and Nicholas Cotnoir of Chesterfield NJ, a brother Joseph Maurio of Lebanon NJ, a sister Margaret Maurio of Hamilton NJ, his four grandchildren, Sonny Olah, Noah Felmlee, Ethan Felmlee, and Maci Cotnoir and several nieces and nephews. Lou's grandchildren were the apple of his eye. To them he was more than a grandfather , he was a playmate, a coach and their best friend. Due to the Pandemic, Burial and Private Graveside Services will be held in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619. Donations can be made to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN 38105.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 13, 2020