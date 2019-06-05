|
Louis C. Nagy, Sr., 70, of Salisbury, New Hampshire, formerly of Trenton, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Concord Hospital, Concord, New Hampshire. Born in Trenton he was a Florida resident for 13 years before moving to Salisbury 5 years ago. Lou was a Retired Military Staff Sergeant serving with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a superintendent for several local Apartment Complexes. Lou was a proud Veteran and he loved spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul Nagy, Sr. and Angelina (Costanza) Nagy ; his sister, Margaret Calderone; and his brother-in-law, John T. Woodcock. Lou is survived by his wife of 23 years, Linda Nagy; three children, Jeanette Nagy of Browns Mills; Louis C. Nagy, Jr. and wife Jennifer Covington of Tennessee; and Jennifer Heisler and husband Derek of Wrightstown; sister, Ermie Woodcock of Columbus; brother, Paul Nagy,Jr. and wife Mary Ann of East Andover, New Hampshire; brother-in-law, Carmen Calderone of Geneva, Illinois; grandchildren, Makenna Schwager, Angelina Nagy and Abigail Heisler; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 7, at 11:00 a.m. At the Gruerio Funeral Home, 311 Chestnut Avenue, Trenton. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, 400 Woolsey Street, Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects to Lou’s family on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the Gruerio Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on June 6, 2019