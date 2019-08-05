|
Louise Antoinette Fersetti Mattaliano, 88, of Hamilton Township, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton. Born in Trenton she was a lifelong area resident. Louise was a graduate of Trenton Central High School, Class of 1949, and was employed by the State of New Jersey, Department of Labor, for 29 years. She had been a member of St. James Church and later St. Anthony Church, both in Trenton.
Louise was the last surviving child of John Fersetti and Pauline (Schillaci) Fersetti and was raised on Miller Street in North Trenton. Following the death of her husband, Frank A. Mattaliano, Sr., many years ago, her family gave much love and support to Louise and her two sons. She also was predeceased by her older sisters, Norma Carmasino and Elaine Ingram; brothers-in-law, Anthony Carmasino and John C. Ingram; nephew, John (Jackie) Ingram and many relatives in her late husband's family. Louise is survived by her sons, Frank Jr. and his partner Sharon Robinson of Beverly, NJ and Robert of Maplewood, NJ; her beloved grandchildren, Julian Robert and Katharine Anne; her former daughter-in-law, Michelle Scotti; her nieces and several nephews and cousins.
Cremation will be private with a graveside service in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hamilton at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are by the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel, 1799 Klockner Road, Hamilton, NJ 08619. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Louise's name may be made to the organization, charity or cause of the giver's choosing, particularly to support children's health, the environment or animal care. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brennafuneralhome.com
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 6, 2019