Louise E Hankerson, 81, of Trenton departed this life on April 25, 2020 at Hamilton Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Florence, SC, Louise was a resident of Trenton, NJ for over 50 years. She received her GED and Associates Degree from Mercer County Community College. She was employed by the Trenton Board of Education as a Teacher’s Aide. She was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church where she sang with the choir. Louise was predeceased by her two husbands, Herbert Echols, Jr. and Norman Hankerson; parents, Lucas and Lucille Williams; daughter, Janice Marie Echols; grandson, Jharod T Echols; and great granddaughter, Emori Rice. Louise leaves to cherish her memories one son, Herbert Echols, III (Renee); two daughters, Celia Lynn Echols and Patricia Randall (David, Sr.); seven grandchildren, Chris, Jr., David, Jr., Dontae, Malcolm, Ricky, Janice and Camille and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, and a special sister, Gloria Holt. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com

Published in The Trentonian from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
