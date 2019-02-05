Home
Services
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendaship Baptist Church
111 Perry Street
Trenton, NJ
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendaship Baptist Church
111 Perry Street
Trenton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lourine Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lourine Gray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lourine Gray Obituary
Lourine “Sweet” Gray, 77, of Trenton, passed away on February 2, 2019 at Compassionate Care Hospice at RWJ Hospital in Hamilton, NJ. Born in Hazelhurst, MS, Lourine graduated from Crystal High School in Crystal Springs, MS. Shortly thereafter, she relocated to Trenton and gained employment with Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, where she worked for 42 years. Lourine was a member of Change Church in Ewing, NJ and a former member of Friendship Baptist Church in Trenton. She was an active member of Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center. Predeceased by her parents, Walter and Nannie Mae Gray, Lourine is survived by her beloved son, Tracy Gray (Electra); two sisters, Barbara Grant and Anna McLean (Roger); three nieces, Adrian Burney (Joe), Beryla Gray, and Nancy Hamilton (John); six nephews, William Crisler (Hattie), Sterling Gray, Tracy Gray (Katina), Dorian McLean (Alesia), Xavier McLean, and Timothy Crisler; and a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Homegoing Services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Friendaship Baptist Church, 111 Perry Street, Trenton, NJ 08618. A calling hour will be held on Friday, from 10 to 11 am at the church. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements: Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 6, 2019
