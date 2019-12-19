|
Lucille Brooks, 91 of Ewing, NJ departed this life on Sunday, December 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Trenton, NJ, Ms. Brooks was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1947 graduate of Trenton Central High School. She attended a Philadelphia Trade School where she became an excellent seamstress. She was employed by Aberdeen Sportswear, Trenton Window Cleaning and Mercer Street Friends. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where she served on the Nurses’ Ministry, the Golden Community Organization; she was also a member of the Trenton Princeton Zeta Amicae Auxiliary. Predeceased by her father, Herman Isaac Brooks, her mother, Rosa Bell Brooks Gantt; her stepfather, Emanuel Gantt, Sr; a brother, Emanuel Gantt, Jr. and a sister, Ruby Brooks. She is survived by two sisters, Gwendolyn Jennings (King Alfonso) and Charlene Owens (Jacob); a sister-in-law, Bridget Westcott Gantt; seven nieces, a nephew, cousins and friends including Lula Clark, David Singleton, Bernice Wright and Kathryn Collins. Funeral Services will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11am at Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Perry St. Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 9am to 11am at the church. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to the Friendship Baptist Church Scholarship Ministry. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 20, 2019