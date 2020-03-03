|
Lucille Gaines, 92, of Trenton, NJ passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born in Augusta, GA., Mrs. Lucille Gaines was a resident of Trenton, NJ for more than 70 years. She was the daughter of the late James Harris and Nedia Samuels. Lucille was a former member of Friendship Baptist Church where she attended for 49 years and for the last 15 years she was a member of Change Church where she resided on the Mother Board. Lucille was formerly employed by Carrier Clinic of Belle Meade, NJ Lucille was predeceased by three sisters, Earnestine Samuels and Rosa Lee Samuels of Harlem, GA, and Molley Samuels of Augusta, GA. Two brothers, R.W. Samuels and Marvin Samuels of Augusta, GA, granddaughter Tonise Burke of Trenton, NJ and adopted daughter Dorothy Samuels of Trenton, NJ. She is survived by two sons, Joseph Gaines ( Beverly) of Trenton, NJ and Stanley Gaines (Evelyn) of Owings Mills, MD. Three Granddaughters ; Kenya Davis of Delran, NJ, Theresa Gant-Gaines of Minneapolis, MN, Deena Pulliam of Memphis, TN, two grandsons; Hakim Gaines (Melanie) of Owings Mills, MD, Sharif Gaines(Shardai) of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. Ten great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11 am at Change Church 1005 Whitehead Road, Ewing, NJ 08638. Calling hours are from 9am until 11:00 am at the Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Hughes Funeral Home, Trenton, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 4, 2020