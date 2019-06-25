|
Lucille E. LaPenna (nee DeBlasio) formerly of Levittownn, Pa., passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Majestic Oaks Nursing Home. She was 85 years old. Born in Trenton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late James and Angeline (nee Crea) DeBlasio. She was the beloved wife of the late Carmen LaPenna and the loving mother of Denise (Gary) Snyder, Donna (Tom) McCurnin and Carmen (Sharon) LaPenna. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Megan and Richard Mallet, Brandon Snyder, Tom and Jessica McCurnin, Mark and Sarah McCurnin, Sean McCurnin and Gabriel LaPenna and her great grandchildren Chase and Brayden. Lucille owned and operated Bridge Auto Tags for 25 years. Relatives and friends will be received Sunday, July 7, 2019 after 11:00 AM until time of her Life Celebration at 12:00 noon in The Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, Pa. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia., Pa. 19103 in Lucille’s memory. Arrang. By The Decker Funeral Home, Warminster www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Trentonian on June 26, 2019