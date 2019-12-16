|
|
Luis F. Medina, 78 of Trenton passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center. Born in Utuado, Puerto Rico on October 7, 1941, “Pop Pop” as he was affectionately referred to by his family was a long time area resident who retired from Kooltronic, Incorporated after 20 years. Pop Pop had a passion for creating trinkets, karate, and playing guitar. At one time, he was believed to be the famous yellow cab driver. Luis is predeceased by his parents; Felipe Medina and Carmen Rodriquez, his beloved wife Herminia, and brother; Efrain Rosario Rodriguez. Left to cherish his loving memory are his loving children; Antonia Fernandez, Maria Feliciano, and Damaris Medina, caring siblings; Iris Malagros Rosario Rodriguez, Luz Burgos Rodriguez, and Carmen Rodriguez Gonzalez. Pop Pop was a father to his many grandchildren; Lisa Jones, Bernadette Fernandez, Lori Fernandez, Raymond Wallace, Luis F. Cortes, and Jesus M. DeJesus, great grandchildren, Robert, Brandon, Tierra, Merriam, Nia, Sasha, Iyonnah, Jocelyn, and Ray Ray, and many great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives as well as Marcos Camacho will miss him deeply. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, 2:30pm at the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home, 990 South Broad Street (Rte 206), Trenton NJ 08611 (parking facility and handicap access located directly behind the funeral home). Visiting hours will be held from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the funeral home Thursday afternoon. Arrangements under the auspices of funeral directors David C. Chiacchio, CFSP and Rhonda L. Rivera and the compassionate staff of the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 17, 2019