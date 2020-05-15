Lydia Coyne Williams, 89, departed this life April 21, 2020 at Capital Health Regional, Trenton. She was born December 30, 1930 in Reynolds, GA, to Calvin and Mildred Towns Graham. She served honorably in the US Army and previously worked as a nurse for the State of NJ. She leaves to cherish her memory: her son, Gregory Orson; a host of grandchildren; God son, Rev. Melvin Brown; other beloved relatives and friends. Private services were held under the direction of Anderson Funeral Service.



