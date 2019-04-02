|
|
Mack Adams Jr. son of the late Charity Moody and Mack Adams Sr. entered the world on August 2, 1930 in Dillon, South Carolina. Mack received his wings on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Carolina Health Systems, Florence South Carolina. Predeceased by his daughter Cynthia Holt and brother Joe Louis Adams; aunt and uncle Mary and Luther Munn. He leaves to mourn his passing and celebrate his life (3) daughters, Gwendolyn Adams-Newbold (Renauld) of Freeport Bahamas, Denise Adams of Pine Hill, NJ and Tammy Johnson of Hamilton Square, NJ. (2) sons Ronald Adams (Regina) Fairless Hills, PA and Paul Adams of Burlington, NJ and a host of grand, great grand and great-great grandchildren; his brother James Adams of Dillon, SC. Mack also leaves to mourn his special friend and caretaker Alma Sparks and special friend Clady Johnson along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial service to be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Princeton Deliverance Center 301 Southard St. Trenton, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 3, 2019