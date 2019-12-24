|
Madeline E. Hvizda, 88 was granted her angel wings on December 21, 2019 at Capital Health Center in Hopewell, NJ. Her final hours were spent surrounded by her loved ones. Madeline was born December 14, 1931, in Trenton, NJ; a daughter to the late Thomas and Emily Roe. Madeline was predeceased by her infant son, Steven Hvizda; two brothers, Thomas Roe and Joseph Roe; and sister, Eileen Roe. Madeline is survived by her loving husband of sixty-two years, George Hvizda; sister Frances Reeb; two sisters-in-laws, Carol Roe and Thelma Gabriel and husband Bernard; three daughters, Karen Chmielinski and spouse Eugene, Rosemary Brozena and spouse Robert, and Yvonne Piccinetti and spouse George; six grandchildren, Diana Graselli and spouse Mark, Mellisa Brozena-Prester and spouse James, Laura Chmielinski, George Piccinetti and spouse Amanda, Megan Creech and spouse Ronald, and Patrick Brozena; in addition to eighteen great-grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and friends. Madeline was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whom dedicated many years of her life to her family. Madeline enjoyed traveling, taking long car rides with her husband, taking scenic walks, collecting dolls, and listening to music. Like the song from her favorite musician, Nat King Cole- she will be Unforgettable. Relatives and friends may attend a visitation on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Buklad-Merlino Yardville Memorial Home, 30 Yardville-Allentown Road in Yardville. A brief prayer service will be held 10:30 a.m. at the Yardville memorial home. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 26, 2019