Mae H. (Carmichael) Page, 79 of Hamilton departed this life on September 24, 2019 at the Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Mae was born in Dillon, SC and educated in the Dillon County School District. She received her biblical foundation from the Saint Marks Baptist Church. After relocating to Trenton, NJ, Mae began her employment at the Trenton Window Cleaning Company. Thereafter, she was hired at the Kessel Kitchen Equipment as an Inventory Processing Clerk. She subsequently ventured out on her own and created Mae’s Cleaning Service. Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Page, Sr.; daughter, Joyce Ann Page; parents, John and Pecola Carmichael; brothers, Grady Mc Neil, Harvey and James Carmichael, and sister Christella Campbell. Mae is survived by her sons; Leroy Jr., Thomas, Frankie (Tonya), and Charles (Michelle), siblings; John Henry Carmichael of Trenton, NJ, Mary Smutherman of Hope Mills, NC, Eddie Joe Carmichael of Trenton, NJ, Larry (Brenda) Carmichael of Archdale, NJ, Sister-in-law Diane Carmichael of Trenton, NJ, and Brother-in-law Jimmie Campbell of Dillon, SC, grandchildren: Shawn, William, Talina, Frankie Jr., Shena, Latoiya, and Edward, along with great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the New Salem Baptist Church, 316 Union Street, Trenton, NJ. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery Hamilton Township, NJ. Viewing hours are from 9:00 am until the time of service. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton, NJ. www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 3, 2019