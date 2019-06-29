|
Marc David McKenna, 47, of Yardley, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa. Born in Trenton he was a Yardley resident for 14 years. He graduated with honors from Trenton State College with an art and English major. He was a freelance copy editor and writer. Marc was predeceased by his parents, Thomas O. McKenna, Sr. and Kathleen C. Seiler McKenna and his brother, Michael Albert McKenna. He is survived by his brother, Thomas O. McKenna, Jr. with whom he resided; uncles, Albert and his wife Jean Seiler and Bruce McKenna; nephews and nieces, Lee, Kyle, Devin, Morgan and Justin McKenna; and many cousins. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, July 5, 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony’s RC Church, 626 S. Olden Avenue, Hamilton. Cremation and interment of cremains will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects to Marc’s family on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to: Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, Pa. 19380, telephone 610-692-6113, or Home at Last Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1341, North Wales, Pa 19454. Arrangements are being coordinated by Gruerio Funeral Home, 311 Chestnut Avenue, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on June 30, 2019