Margaret Charlotte Wood
Margaret Charlotte Wood, 76, of Trenton went to be with our Lord on Thursday, April 30 at Hamilton Continuing Care in Hamilton. Predeceased by her husband John J. Wood Sr; parents James Gould & Margaret Wenger; sister Jane Shinn. Survived by her children Joseph M. & wife Lory Wood of Burlington, John J. Jr & wife Donna Wood of Bordentown, Michael J. & wife Denise Wood of Ewing, Richard J. Wood of Hamilton and Sharon L. Wood of Hamilton; 9 grandchildren Allison, Julie, Mandee, Alex, Cheyenne, Nicholas, Justin, Keirsten and Matthew; 3 great grand children Augustus, Adelaide and Maxim; sister Beverly A. Aroniss of Levittown, PA; brother James C. Gould of Hamilton; as well as many other family members. Margaret was born, raised, and spent most of her life in Trenton. She was employed by AT&T, as a supervisor, for many years, before retiring. She was married for 50 loving years to her beloved husband and soul mate John J. Wood Sr., whom she is now reunited with. Margaret was known for being very spiritual and always having our Lord in her heart. Due to the current temporary regulations in our state and nation, a private family service will be held for the immediate family at the Winowicz Funeral Home, 308 Adeline Street, Trenton, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Seeing Eye, 1 Seeing Eye Way, Morristown, NJ 07960, in Margaret’s name.

Published in The Trentonian from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Winowicz Funeral Service Inc
300-320 Adeline St
Trenton, NJ 08611
(609) 393-4603
May 5, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christopher Wood
May 4, 2020
I will love you always and forever. I know you are at peace, and that helps me not to be too sad. Keep watch over my brothers and myself. I LOVE YOU!
Sharon Wood
Daughter
May 4, 2020
Mike and family please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless
Donna Deveney
Friend
May 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dennis York
