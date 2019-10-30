The Trentonian Obituaries
Margaret "Peggy" Cook

Margaret "Peggy" Cook Obituary
Margaret (Peggy) Cook, age 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019. The daughter of the late John and Mary Cook, Peggy was known to be a very social, jovial person with a big heart. She was the true definition of selfless. Peggy enjoyed spending lots of quality time with her family and friends, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving daughter, Joan Cook Unger and her husband Jan; sister, Anne Morgan and brother-in-law, Bruce; beloved grandchildren, Mira, Everett, and Wesley; niece, Kate Gargiulo; nephews, David and Chris Morgan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Peggy to the Mercerville Fire Company No. 12, located at 2711 Nottingham Way, Mercerville, NJ 08619. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Margaret’s visitation on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Murphy Funeral Home, located at 1863 Hamilton Avenue, Hamilton, NJ 08619 from 9am to 11am with a funeral service to follow at 11am. After the service, Peggy will be laid to rest at the Greenwood Cemetery, located at 1800 Hamilton Avenue, Hamilton, NJ 08619.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 31, 2019
