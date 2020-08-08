Margaret E. Murray, nee Nelson, our beloved Peggy, 71, was called to her just reward in the early morning hours of July 28, 2020. She passed at home with family. Born in Frankfurt Germany on August 27, 1948 to Archie and Gloria Nelson, she then spent her first few years in France, an experience she always thought of fondly. When Archie finished his military career, the family moved to Trenton where Peggy planted roots. Aside from a few years in upstate N.Y. in the early 70s (also very fondly remembered), she resided in Trenton the rest of her life. Peggy will be sorely missed by her family and friends who all truly loved her. Amongst all her other great qualities, generosity is the one that will be most remembered. Generosity of spirit, time, hard work, money, heart, whatever was needed. She was the 1st and last person at every gathering to help as much as possible. She was also a picture taker (same camera for 40 years) and avid card sender - she sent out, what seemed like, 100s of cards a month-birthdays, anniversaries, thanks, congrats, Christmas. She loved life and was always up for anything. Road trip to Texas, trips out west, day or weekend trips to the shore, her “secret hiding place” the casino, Broadway plays, baseball game, concerts, movies, visiting friends and family in many states and spending time with her grandchildren whom she adored and doted upon. She also volunteered for various organizations most memorably - planned parenthood and children’s charities where she dressed up as a clown and loved every minute of it. She attended Trenton high school but decided to have some fun while young and got her GED later. She also graduated top in her classes for tax preparation which she did off and on for years. Amongst her many jobs including factory work, sales, babysitting multiple children daily, her favorite was waitressing. She was truly blessed to work at Mike’s Steak House of Ewing for Mike & Luciano, George, Trish & Terri and Chuckles of Lawrenceville for Pete and Denise. She absolutely loved these jobs and was taken in and treated as a cherished family member even to her death. Peggy is predeceased by her parents beloved Archie and Gloria Nelson, her brother Gordon Nelson and her best friend of 50 years Carol Jeavons. She is survived by her husband of 38 years David Murray; her son David Bleacher of Trenton and son Scott and Chrystal Murray of Robbinsville ; her grandchildren Aden Chase Murray and Winter Grace Murray; her brother Robert and Gail Nelson; her confidant/best friend sister Judi and Bruce Wolfeil; brother David and Joyce Nelson; brother Larry and late wife Nicki Nelson; sister-in-law Nancy Murray Travers and Tom Travers; sister-in-law Kathy and Joe Stevens; many cousins, nieces, nephews and many other young ones of family and friends that affectionately new her as “Aunt Peggy”. In light of the current Covid situation no service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Jason Oz and Luciano Tramontana of Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/Central Bucks Crematory, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Redeemer Homecare & Hospice of Mercer County. Send condolences to www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com