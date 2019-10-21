|
Marianne DeAntonio, 94, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Hamilton Continuing Care in Hamilton Township, NJ. Born in Himlerville, KY, she had lived in Bordentown Township for the last 65 years. She was involved with the War effort during WWII and became a part of the "Rosie the Riveters" movement to help the country in it's time of need. Marianne was a member of St. Mary's Church and its Altar Rosary Society of Bordentown. She was also a member of the Bordentown Township Senior Citizens and was an avid gardener. Her family was her life and was very dear to her and she will be deeply missed.
Predeceased by her husband Joseph T. DeAntonio and her daughter Mary Ann Chase, she is survived by her five sons and three daughters-in-law: Joseph and Dorothy DeAntonio of Sewell, NJ, Robert and Patricia DeAntonio of Bordentown Township, NJ, Francis DeAntonio of Hawaii, Mark DeAntonio of Bordentown City, NJ and Timothy and Heather DeAntonio of Hawaii. Twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 11 am Thursday, October 24 at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks St, Bordentown, NJ. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bordentown Township. Friends may call Thursday morning from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 21, 2019