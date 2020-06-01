Marianne Elizabeth (Kelch) Gagg, age 67, of Plum, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard Gagg. Loving sister of Joy Nelson, Paula Wormald, Richard Kelch, Michael Kelch, and Robert Kelch. Also survived by eight nieces and nephews; and her two faithful cats, Scotty and Jones. Preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Ethel (Yuhas) Kelch. Marianne enjoyed knitting and sewing, and especially loved to travel with her husband and visit her family out east. Family and friends will be received Monday, June 8th from 10:00 a.m. until time of Blessing Service at 12 Noon at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue in East Liberty, 6926 Hamilton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.