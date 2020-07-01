1/1
Marianne J. Makay-Werkman
Marianne J. Makay-Werkman, 72, of Ewing peacefully passed away at her home in Ewing on Monday, June 22, 2020. Daughter of the late John & Helen Palewicz Makay. Surviving Marianne is her son Todd C. & wife Jamila S. Werkman; daughter Heather A. Hoffman; grandson Hunter H. Hoffman. Born in Trenton, she was a life long Trenton and Ewing Township resident. She will be loved and missed by a host of friends and extended family members. A private funeral service was held at the Winowicz Funeral Chapel, 865 Brunswick Ave, North Trenton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marianne’s name should be made to either the South Jersey Breast Cancer Coalition, 78 South White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009 or to the Christina Walsh Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 401, New Brunswick 08903.

Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
