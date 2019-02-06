|
Marie M. Beatty, 102, died February 4, 2019 at Greenwood House. She was born in Trenton and was a long time resident of Ewing Township. She was a graduate of Heimbach’s Trenton Business School. She was employed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, working for Charles Weelans, Referee. She was later employed in the New Jersey Highway Department, working as Secretary to Otto Fritzsche, State Highway Engineer. Her last employment was in the Delaware River Basin Commission, working for Robert Goodell, Chief of the Operations Branch. She retired in January of 1979. She has been a long time member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was an original member of the Rainbow Bowling League at Curtis Lanes. Just a low average bowler, her claim to fame was the Big Four Split. She was a member of the AARP, also a member of DOTRA - Hyway Retirees. She is the widow of James I. Beatty, who died on April 12, 1991, after 54 years of marriage. She was predeceased by her mother Myrtle Fenner Donaghue and father Thomas Donaghue. Her mother died when she was four years old, and she was raised by her grandmotherWilhelmina Donaghue and grandparents Marietta and Wilson Fenner. She is survived by her daughter Carol G. (Beatty Sieracki) Kuykendall, great-grandson Christopher J. Andriana, grandson Edward J. Sieracki, cousin Marietta Burnett-Williams, granddaughter Susan Sieracki Andriana, close friends Judy Scoulen, Kathy Totrella, Lee Lawrence, and her caregivers, especially Edelyne Nabosse, Gina Tsilionis, Jennifer Morton, Lori Arasim, Lisa Capasso, Ann Lee Wuethrich, and Irene Moriella. Her funeral will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00am - 11:00am viewing, followed by services at 11:00am, officiated by Pastor Molly Dykstra, at the Murphy Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 935 Parkway Ave. Ewing, NJ 08618. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 7, 2019