Marion Leibensperger
Marion K. Leibensperger died August 5, 2020, in Syracuse, NY at age 92, after a long illness. Born in Trenton, she moved to Syracuse in 2011 to be near her family.  Predeceased by her husband, Raymond, and son Raymond II, she is survived by her daughter, Judith (Edward) O’Rourke of Syracuse; daughter-in- law, Barbara Leibensperger; grandchildren: Frances (Alex) Berlin; Katherine O’Rourke; Patricia O’Rourke (Daniel Smart); Kiowa Bailey (Diane Schramke); and Raymond J. Leibensperger III; great-grandchildren, Mason and Morgan Berlin; sister, Louise Klama; niece, Annice (Ken) Bacsik; and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Bacci, Audrey Foley, Joyce Guilfoy and Elizabeth Persing, and by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the food pantry of your choice or to Loretto Health and Rehab, 700 East Brighton Ave., Syracuse, NY 13205. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, followed by a short service at the M. William Murphy Funeral Home, 1863 Hamilton Avenue, Hamilton, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery #3, 1200 Cedar Lane, Hamilton, NJ. Due to funeral restrictions, the staff at M. William Murphy Funeral Home, respectfully requests that all funeral attendees, please wear a face covering of some kind during the services for Mrs. Leibensperger. We appreciate your cooperation. Thank you. To see the Marion’s full obituary, go to https://www.murphyfh.com

Published in The Trentonian from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
