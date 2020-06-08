Marion Zarzeczna, 89 of Trenton, NJ, took her final bow on June 1 at Chandler Hall. She was born in Trenton, NJ and received her Bachelor of Music degree from the Curtis institute of Music in 1954. She performed numerous recitals in the United States as well as Europe, appearing as a soloist and accompanying the Greater Trenton Symphony Orchestra, The Seventh Army Orchestra in Germany and the Polish National Radio Orchestra. She was on the faculty of The Curtis Institute of Music and Westminster Choir College. Her passion and dedication to classical piano made her a very sought after teacher and mentor. Her students have received numerous awards and scholarships and have achieved great success in the music world. She was extremely proud of her students and loved them dearly. She was a devoted congregant of Holy Cross Church In Trenton, NJ. She is predeceased by her Parents Paul and Anna of Trenton, NJ, Her brother Paul of Pennington, NJ and her brother Joseph of Trenton, NJ. She leaves behind her sister in law, Barbara (Paul) Zarzeczny of Langhorne, PA, her nephew Mark (Kelly) of Boynton Beach FL, her nieces Susan (Drew) Zarzeczny of Langhorne, PA, Teresa (Edward) Bell of Medford, NJ and Karen (Wes) Kerns of Franklin, MA. She will be deeply missed by her grandnieces and grandnephews Natia, Zachary and Xander Zarzeczny, Anneka and Jennifer Bell, Nathan. Ben and Nora Kerns, Ricky Padron and Liam Coupe and many wonderful friends. Marion also leaves many relatives in Eastern Poland. A Catholic Graveside service was held in St. John’s Cemetery, Hamilton Township with Rev. Fr. Edward Kwoka, Parochial Vicar officiating. Memorial Services will be held at Holy Cross Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Marion’s name to Sacred Heart Parish, Trenton, to be used only for memorial work in Holy Cross Church.



