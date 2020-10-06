Mark David Weinberg, age 68, of West Trenton, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, where his parents were in medical residencies, he grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and later Hammonton, NJ before the family settled in Trenton, NJ in 1967, where he remained a resident for the rest of his life. Mark was a graduate of The Pennington School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from Trenton State College and later a Master of Social Work. He was medical security supervisor of Ann Klein Psychiatric Hospital, where his father was Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mark was very devoted to his work. He also loved baroque and classical music, especially opera. Son of the late Dr. Martin Weinberg and the late Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, brother of the late Sheila Weinberg, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Mark Weinberg and Kimberly Brown, two nephews, Ian and Evan Weinberg, and his good friend Cornelia Altenkirch. Services are private. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association
