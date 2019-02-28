The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
(609) 259-7391
For more information about
Mark Reilly
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Reilly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark Reilly Obituary
Mark R. Reilly, 30, of Cream Ridge, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born in Princeton, Mark graduated from Notre Dame H.S. in Lawrenceville where he played baseball, earning All-State honors as a senior. He continued both his academic and baseball careers at DeSales University in Center Valley, PA, graduating in 2010. Mark worked as a packaging specialist and salesperson for Delaware Valley Packaging Group in Bensalem, PA. He loved sports, especially baseball, and was a competitive powerlifter. Mark’s huge smile and warm personality made him loved by all who met him. He loved being with people, especially his family. Predeceased by his maternal grandparents Robert J. and Eleanor F. Diefenbach, his paternal grandfather, Francis Reilly and his step-grandfather, LeRoy Benck, Mark is survived by his parents, Robert J. and Linda A. Reilly of Cream Ridge; his grandmother, Betty Benck of Cream Ridge; his aunt, Terry Flesch of Cape Coral, FL; his uncle and aunt, Gary and Cheryl Diefenbach of Mountainview, AK; his cousins, Christine and Eric Flesch, Michael, Craig and Philip Diefenbach and Samantha Ettinger and his precious girlfriend, Stacey Dzvileski, as well as many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am Tuesday, March 5th at St. John the Baptist Church, 1282 Yardville Allentown Rd., Allentown. Interment will follow in Cream Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 6-9pm at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St. Allentown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital via their website at
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
Download Now