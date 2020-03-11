|
(Sunrise Aug. 20, 1944, Sunset Mar. 6, 2020) Martha L. Cullers was born on August 20, 1944 in Macon, GA. She departed this life on March 6, 2020. She was baptized, dedicated, and a faithful servant and member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Her knowledge of and dedication to Jehovah is what contributed to the astounding impact she had on the many lives she touched. Martha was educated in the Georgia and Florida Public School Systems. After relocating to NJ, she held several positions; however, her passion allowed her to dedicate more than 25 years in working with children at Trenton Academy and T.E.D.C.O. Martha was a warm and pleasant woman who wore many hats. She was a mother, grandmother, nurturer, provider, protector, therapist, mentor, best friend, teacher, leader, and hero. She was also a selfless woman who found the utmost fulfillment in making others happy. Her favorite pastimes included hosting, cooking, reading the Bible, and spending time with her family. Martha was predeceased by two grandchildren: Daquan Sr. and Jamere Cullers. She is survived by her mother Cora L. Cullers, and her three children Beverly, Morris, and Rose Cullers. She was the oldest of seven: Wilmon Cullers, Carl Cullers, Sr., Armstead Robinson, Ernest Robinson, Edward Cullers, and Helen Cullers. Also left to cherish her loving memories are her grandchildren: Shakeyra, Tierra, Derrick, Rashon, Terrell, Maurice, Tiyan, and Darius. Her great-grandchildren include: Za’Quay, Daquan, Jr., Zaquan, Ziyon, Sarai, Zhiya, Nurai, and Mi’kayla. She has one daughter-in-law Tamika Young-Cullers, a soon-to-be grandson-in-law Benny Boyd, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and spiritual brothers and sisters. The Memorial Service will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapels, Inc., located at 1310 Prospect Street, Ewing, NJ 08638 on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. The reception will be held at the Ambassador Banquet Hall, located at 610 New York Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08638 from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 12, 2020