|
|
Mary Ann Adamski Surowiec, 83 of Mercerville passed away Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Robert Wood University Hospital in Hamilton.
Daughter of the late Walter & Carmela Vitale Adamski; life of the late Stanley H. Surowiec; mother of the late Peter Surowiec.
Surviving Mary Ann is her son John D. Suroweic of Mercerville; daughter Diana L. & William R. Leonard of Mercerville; 2 grandsons Peter E. Leonard and Stephen M. Leonard.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NYC she moved to Trenton in 1970 and has been a Trenton and Mercerville resident since. She retired in 1991 after 26 years of service as a History Teacher for NYC Public School System Teaching at Willoughby Junior High School #162, Brooklyn.
After her retirement she worked part-time at Retired Teacher's Union, Benefits section and she was also a union delegate attending National Teacher's Conventions. Mary was a Den Mother of DOLS, Daughters of Our Lady of Sorrows. One of her favorite past-times was reading.
Mary was an unbelievable and devoted grandmother, mother and wife especially in keeping with the traditions and customs for cultural holidays. Her complete trust in God and unwavering Catholic faith was a focal point in her daily life.
The Funeral and Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Tuesday morningSeptember 10th at 9:30am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 3800 East State St. Ext, Hamilton, NJ 08619. Calling Hours will be Monday night from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Winowicz Funeral Home, 308 Adeline Street. Internment will be private for the family at National Shrine Cemetery of Our Lady of Czechostowa, New Britain Township, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Foundation or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research in Mary Ann's memory.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 8, 2019