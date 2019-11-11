|
Mary Ann Brock, 80, of Hamilton, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Capital Health Regional in Trenton, NJ. Born in Closter, NJ, Mary Ann lived in Hightstown prior to moving to Hamilton where she has lived for over 60 years. She enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening. She was an avid pro wrestling fan and enjoyed watching sports. Mary Ann will be dearly missed by her husband, children and granddaughter. Predeceased by her parents, Alfonso and Anna D’Amico and her 1 sister and 5 brothers; she is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Roger Brock; her daughters and son-in-law, Marianna Brock and Stacy and Jonathan Sitko; her granddaughter, Ava Sitko; her siblings, Gloria DePinto, Frank D’Amico and Al D’Amico; and her many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with a mass celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows-St. Anthony Parish, Our Lady of Sorrows RC Church, 3816 East State Street Ext., Hamilton, NJ. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 12, 2019