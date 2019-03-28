|
Mary Ann Moticha Kandebo, 87, of Malvern passed away Monday March 25 at the Attleboro Nursing & Rehab Center in Langhorne, PA. Born in Pocahontas, Virginia and moved to the Trenton area in the early 1940s and recently with her daughter to Malvern, PA. She retired from the State of NJ, Department of Transportation on Parkway Avenue after over 25 years of service. Mary Ann enjoyed being a homemaker as well as tending to and spoiling her grandson James. Daughter of the late Felix & Mary Moticha; wife of the late Stanley J Kandebo; as well as being the 10th sibling to pass away with only one left surviving. Surviving is her daughter Deborah M Kandebo of Malvern; her son and daughter in law Stanley W & Mary E. Moon Kandebo of Newtown PA; a grandson James S Kandebo of Portland OR; her brother and sister in law Frank & Marian Moticha of Largo, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews and several grand nieces and grand nephews. Funeral will be held Friday morning at 10:30 am from the Winowicz Funeral Chapel, 865 Brunswick Avenue, Trenton. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Friday morning at 11:00 am at St Hedwigs Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be from 9:30am to 10:30am at the Winowicz Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary Ann’s memory may be made to America .
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 29, 2019