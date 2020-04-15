|
|
Mary Ann Tancredi, 82 of Hamilton, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Tancredi retired from the Federal Aviation Administration and insisted upon doing charity work, spending more quality time with her family and friends, joining clubs and spending more time at her parish. She dedicated herself to many organizations such as St. Gregory Senior Citizens, St. Gregory Altar Rosary, Angel Collectors Club, The Contemporary Club, Friends of the Hamilton Library, NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees, AARP, Hamilton Seniors, and The Red Hat Society. Mrs. Tancredi had a passion for reading and enjoyed watching movies, especially movies with actor, Colin Firth. Mrs. Tancredi is predeceased by her parents, James Pellegrini and Helen Ryan and granddaughters fiance, Max Hanna. Left to cherish her beautiful memory is her loving daughter, Helene Stackhouse, caring grandchildren, Erica (Dorian Minond), Sadie, Leah Lee (Kevin) and Edward Stackhouse, and Zachary Sannino, as well as a great granddaughter, Rory Rae Hanna, and many wonderful friends. Mrs. Tancredi will be laid to rest next to her mother at Fountain Lawn Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of David C. Chiacchio and the dedicated staff of the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 16, 2020